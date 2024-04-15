Results of ACTISAVE phase 2/3 clinical study in stroke expected in Q2 2024

Presentation of results during ESOC from 15 to 17 May 2024

ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing glenzocimab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, focusing stroke, announces today its participation in the European Stroke Organization Conference (ESOC) 2024, to be held from 15 to 17 May 2024 in Basel, Switzerland.

ESOC is the leading European forum for stroke research and the preferred platform for the publication of major clinical trial data.

At this conference, the Company will present the results of its phase 2/3 ACTISAVE study, which is evaluating glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke: "ACTISAVE Clinical Trial: Efficacy and Satefy of Glenzocimab on Top of Thrombolysis with or without Mechanical Thrombectomy" Abstract N°357 - Presentation by Pr. Martin Köhrmann.

As a reminder, ACTISAVE (NCT05070260) is an international, adaptive, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2/3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of a single dose of glenzocimab used in combination with the standard of care (thrombolysis +/- thrombectomy) for acute ischemic stroke. Deployed in the United States, Europe, Israel, and United Kingdom, ACTISAVE has enrolled 438 patients, of whom about 40% have undergone mechanical thrombectomy.

Sophie BINAY, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, stated: "We are looking forward to the results of our phase 2/3 clinical trial ACTISAVE in stroke, which we expect to be available in the next few weeks and which will represent a major milestone for Acticor Biotech, its collaborators, investigators, stakeholders and above all for stroke patients. These results will be presented at ESOC 2024, Europe's leading stroke research conference. We are convinced that glenzocimab is a promising drug candidate for tackling the major global medical challenge represented by stroke."

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing glenzocimab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, particularly ischemic stroke.

Positive results from the phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, published in January 2024 in the Lancet Neurology (link to publication) confirmed the safety profile of glenzocimab and showed a reduction in mortality and intracerebral haemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group of stroke patients. These results were confirmed by a post-hoc analysis of brain imaging at 0 and 24 hours using artificial intelligence (Brainomix, UK). This independent analysis confirmed the reduction in the number and volume of intracerebral lesions in patients treated with glenzocimab.

The efficacy of glenzocimab is currently being evaluated in a phase 2/3 international trial, ACTISAVE, with clinical results expected in the 2nd quarter of 2024.

In July 2022, Acticor Biotech obtained "PRIME" status from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation enables the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is backed by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa Foundation) and has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, please visit: https://www.acticor-biotech.com/

