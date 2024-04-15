

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in Nature Microbiology has revealed that children are less likely to experience severe COVID-19 than adults. The study, titled 'Age-specific nasal epithelial responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection,' explored the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on human nasal epithelial cells (NECs), which are the primary targets of the virus.



The study involved healthy individuals from various hospitals, including Great Ormond Street Hospital, University College London Hospital, and the Royal Free Hospital, who donated their NECs. Researchers analyzed NECs from three age groups: children under 12, adults aged 30-50, and individuals over 70.



After culturing the cells using specialized techniques and infecting them with SARS-CoV-2, the researchers observed that children's nasal cells responded more quickly to the virus than adults' cells. Specifically, the nasal cells of children increased their interferon levels, which hinder viral replication. In contrast, middle-aged adults showed a less pronounced protective effect, while the nasal cells from older individuals exhibited higher levels of the virus, shedding, and damage.



Dr. Claire Smith, the study's leader and an associate professor at University College London, emphasized the importance of understanding how age-related changes in nasal cells impact the body's ability to combat SARS-CoV-2. Such insight could be crucial in developing targeted antiviral therapies for different age demographics, particularly the elderly, who are at a heightened risk of severe COVID-19.



Despite vaccination efforts and advancements in treatment, the risk of mortality remains elevated among individuals over 85 who contract the virus. The study highlights the importance of considering age as a critical factor in infectious disease research and treatment.



