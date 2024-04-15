

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Rimas Geiga, a Medical Doctor, Registered Dietician, and Clinic Nutritionist, recently shared some valuable insights exclusively with GB News on the dietary, exercise, and lifestyle modifications that can help women in menopause lose weight.



During menopause, a natural biological process marking the end of a woman's reproductive years, women typically experience weight gain due to significant changes in their bodies, including a slower metabolism, loss of muscle mass, and changes in fat distribution caused by decreasing estrogen levels. This transition usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55.



According to Dr. Geiga, dietary adjustments focusing on phytoestrogens found in soy products, flaxseeds, and sesame seeds can help mimic estrogen's effects. Incorporating these into a diet rich in fiber, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can aid in weight management by enhancing satiety and preserving muscle mass.



Dr. Geiga stresses the significance of exercise for women going through menopause and trying to lose weight. He highlights the importance of an active lifestyle, mentioning that resistance training is crucial for preserving muscle mass and bone density. Additionally, he notes that tailored cardiovascular exercises help with heart health and burning calories, while yoga and Pilates assist in enhancing flexibility and managing stress.



Dr. Geiga emphasizes recognizing the psychological effects and suggests finding assistance through therapy, support groups, or mindfulness techniques to help with weight loss in menopause. He notes that emotions may be intensified during this time, affecting eating patterns and activity levels.



By integrating these changes in diet, exercise, and lifestyle, women going through menopause can control weight gain, encourage weight loss, and achieve a healthier and more fulfilling life.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken