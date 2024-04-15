

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices fell on Monday amid slightly easing concerns about supply disruptions after Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel did not cause any big damage.



Concerns about the outlook for oil demand in China, and a strong U.S. dollar weighed on oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for May ended lower by $0.25 at $85.41 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were down $0.16 or 0.19% at $85.50 a barrel a little while ago.



Iran on Saturday night unleashed a retaliatory strike against Israel, sending a volley of more than 300 uncrewed drones and missiles toward targets.



Tehran's attack, which the Israeli government reported caused limited damage, prompted the traders to reduce risk premiums.



Israel successfully navigated the attack due to advanced warning combined with strong missile defense in and outside its borders.



According to reports, Israel has reviewed military plans for a potential response against Iran. The war cabinet reportedly remains determined to act, but it is not clear if a decision has been made.



