

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe (ADBE) is working its way towards improving its AI game by pumping more technology into its software.



Recently, the U.S.-based company introduced its artificial intelligence assistant Acrobat AI to help users with the contents of the digital document by locating specific details, generating summaries and providing citations.



The AI feature starting at $4.99 per month, will also be available on mobile for free. The company further said that the subscription rates would change in the future.



Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president of Adobe's document product group, said that the company is working towards expanding the tool's ability to work on multiple documents at once.



Additionally, the software maker is also planning on launching three AI video tools - Generative Extend, Object Addition and Removal, and Text to Video, alongside some proposed third-party integrations with Runway, Pika Labs, and OpenAI's Sora models, in its video editing software Premiere Pro, sometime later this year.



The video tool is powered by Adobe's generative artificial intelligence flagship feature, Firefly, which is a text-to-image tool that powers generative fill-in for Photoshop and text-to-vector in Illustrator.



To curb deepfake issues, the software giant is also planning to bring Content Credentials, a metadata to identify AI-generated media, to Premiere. It would indicate clearly that the image was created using the AI technology.



'Our industry-leading AI ethics approach and the human bias work that we do, none of that's going away,' Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe's vice president of product marketing for creative professional apps, said to Reuters.



Last week, Bloomberg reported that Adobe has approached photographers and artists on its stock media platform, Adobe Stock, to submit short video clips to train its AI model. The company is reportedly paying $2.62 per minute of video to around $7.25 per minute, depending on the quality of the footage.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken