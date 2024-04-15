

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has decided to expand its business to Asia by opening its first-ever office in Japan. The company announced in a blog post on Sunday its plan to establish a new office in Tokyo and develop a Japanese-specific GPT-4 model as part of this expansion.



CEO Sam Altman has emphasized that Japan's history of technological advancements, backed by the combined power of people and technology, has played a significant role in OpenAI's decision to establish a formal presence in the region.



Tadao Nagasaki, who previously worked with Amazon Web Services, has been appointed as the president of OpenAI Japan and will lead the organization's commercial and market engagement efforts. Nagasaki's main responsibility as president will be to form a local team to strengthen OpenAI's business operations in Japan.



OpenAI's ChatGPT for enterprises has been adopted by several well-known Japanese companies, such as Daikin, Rakuten, and Toyota, who are taking advantage of its enhanced privacy, data analysis, and customization features.



OpenAI is providing early access to a customized GPT-4 model for Japanese businesses that includes better text translation and summarization capabilities, increased cost-effectiveness, and performance that is three times faster than the standard GPT-4 Turbo model.



Over the coming months, OpenAI also plans to gradually provide the tailored GPT-4 model to select local businesses through the OpenAI API.



