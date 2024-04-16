

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment and average earnings data for February. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.0 percent in three months to February from 3.9 percent in the preceding period.



In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's wholesale price figures for March. Wholesale prices are expected to gain 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in February.



At 4.00 am ET, final consumer price data is due from Italy. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 1.3 percent in March from 0.8 percent a month ago. The statistical office is expected to confirm the flash estimate released on March 29.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to rise to 35.1 in April from 31.7 in March.



In the meantime, foreign trade data is due from Eurozone.



