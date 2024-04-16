Sinch AB: Sinch publishes restated historical segment reporting after implementation of new operating model

STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is today making restated historical segment reporting available on the company's investor relations website investors.sinch.com.

The disclosure is made to simplify the understanding of Sinch's upcoming quarterly report, where the new segment reporting will be implemented. The restated historical segment reporting does not affect Sinch's previously reported total revenues or profit.

The new operating segments follow the new operating model announced in October 2023, and consist of the three regions Americas, EMEA and APAC. In addition, a complementary view consisting of the three product categories Applications, API platform and Network Connectivity will be presented.

Restated historical reporting is available for the four quarters of 2023.

For each of the three new regional operating segments, the restated historical segment reporting includes Net sales and Gross profit. Net sales and Gross profit for each of the three product categories within each operating segment is also made available.

EBITDA is reported for the group in its entirety. Sinch will continue to report the income statement by nature but will add disclosure of Adjusted operating expenses by function.

The change in segment reporting means that the four previous operating segments Messaging, Voice, Email and SMB, will no longer be reported.

A conference call and a webcast will take place 16 April at 14:00 CEST where Sinch's CFO Roshan Saldanha and CSO Thomas Heath will present.

There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation. Please note that Sinch is in its silent period preceding the Q1 report and will therefore only answer questions relating to the restated historical segment reporting. Sinch refers possible remaining questions to the reporting day for the first quarter 2024, which is scheduled on 7 May.

The restated historical segment information has not been subject to review by the company's independent auditor.

Time for conference call and webcast

Tuesday 16 April 2024, 14:00 CEST.

Conference call dial-in details

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5007819

Webcast and financial information

Restated historical financial segment reporting, slide deck, and link to the webcast is available at investors.sinch.com

The webcast can also be accessed directly via https://ir.financialhearings.com/sinch-restated-segment-reporting-2024

