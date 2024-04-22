Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
19.04.24
16:38 Uhr
2,108 Euro
+0,021
+1,01 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1652,19816:26
2,1632,19416:26
22.04.2024 | 15:12
Sinch AB (publ) has published its Annual Report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, has today published its Annual Report for 2023.

The report is available for download at investors.sinch.com.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:00 CEST on 22 April 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-ab--publ--has-published-its-annual-report-for-2023,c3964948

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/3964948/2748950.pdf

ENG Sinch Annual Report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-ab-publ-has-published-its-annual-report-for-2023-302123333.html

