Petra Diamonds Ltd - Q3 FY 2024 Operating Update and Final Sales Results for Tender 5 FY 2024

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra, commented:
"Production for the quarter is consistent with the preceding quarter and in-line with expectations. At Finsch, the first of the 78-Level Phase II production tunnels was successfully commissioned in March 2024, with commissioning of the remaining six tunnels expected to be completed by June 2024. We confirm our FY 2024 production guidance of 2.75 - 2.85 Mcts.
Our fifth tender cycle yielded US$49 million from the sale of 362kcts. Average prices per carat received were 22% higher than Tender 4, supported by the sale of a 14.76ct exceptional colour and clarity blue diamond for US$8.2 million. Like-for-like1 prices were relatively flat through this seasonally weaker period, being 0.8% lower than Tender 4.
We continue to update our life of mine plans to support our transition to a smoother capex profile. This includes a replanned ramp-up of the deferred capital projects from Q1 FY 2025.
On 8 April 2024, we announced the signing of a definitive transaction agreement for the sale of Koffiefontein which is expected to result in Petra avoiding closure-related costs of US$15-18 million included in the Company's 31 December 2023 balance sheet provisions. We also announced an increased cost savings target of more than US$30 million per annum that will sustainably lower our cost base. Around half of these savings are expected to come through a rebasing of fixed and variable costs in-line with reduced throughput at Finsch, with the remaining half as savings across operating costs and overheads at the Group level and Cullinan Mine.
During the quarter we repaid US$23m of our RCF to reduce interest costs and had available liquidity of US$104 million at the end of Q3 FY 2024. While net debt had increased at the end of Q3 FY 2024, proceeds from the recently-closed Tender 5 have more than offset this increase. Together with the actions taken to sustainably reduce costs, this further enhances our business resilience."
[1] Like-for-like refers to the change in realised prices between tenders and excludes revenue from all single stones and Exceptional Stones, while normalising for the product mix impact
Highlights vs Q2 FY 2024
- LTIFR and LTIs are 0.20 and 3 respectively (Q2 FY 2024: 0.18 and 3 respectively)
- Ore processed reduced marginally to 2.9Mt from 3.0Mt with the continued ramp-up of production at Williamson and a steady quarter at Cullinan Mine offset by lower volumes at Finsch due to the previously announced winder issues, which have since been resolved
- The 18% improvement in grades at Finsch is largely ascribed to first production tonnes from 78-Level Phase II
- Lower diamond production at Cullinan Mine is due to reduced tailings volume and grade variations, in-line with expectations
- Revenue amounted to US$66 million (Q2 FY 2024: US$90 million) with the decrease due to the lower production and the timing of receipts from Tender 5
- Support from South African Rand weakness continued throughout the period, with the Rand averaging ZAR18.95:US$1 (Q2 FY 2024: ZAR18.99:US$1)
- Capital expenditure for Q3 FY 2024 totalled US$15 million, in-line with updated guidance announced earlier following the decision to defer certain capital project expenditure
- Partial settlement of the withdrawn amounts under the ZAR1.75 billion (US$93 million) Revolving Credit Facility with Absa Bank, leaving an outstanding balance of ZAR450 million (US$24 million) at 31 March 2024, down from ZAR850 million (US$47 million) at 31 December 2023
- Consolidated net debt increased to US$232 million as at 31 March 2024 (31 December 2023: US$212 million) due to the timing of closing Tender 5, noting the balance of sales receipts yielded US$32 million shortly after period-end which exceeded the increase in net debt
Final sales results for Tender 5 FY 2024
The sales of the fifth tender cycle of FY 2024 closed this week with 362kcts sold yielding US$49 million, with average prices increasing 22% over Tender 4, noting a marginal 0.8% decrease in like-for-like prices. Around 48kcts of Tender 5 goods were sold in Q3 FY 2024 yielding some US$17 million.
These results include a 14.76ct exceptional colour and clarity blue gemstone recovered from the Cullinan Mine which the Company sold into a partnership agreement with sale proceeds of US$8.2 million.
Rough diamond sales results for the respective periods are set out below:
Tender 5
FY 2024
Apr-24
Tender 4
FY 2024
Feb-24
Variance
Tender 5
FY 2023
May-24
YTD
FY 2024
Tenders 1-5
YTD
FY 2023
Tenders 1-5
Diamonds sold (carats)
362,132
428,860
-16%
468,817
2,450,613
2,237,010
Sales (US$ million)
49
48
3%
42
285
316
Average price (US$/ct)
136
112
22%
90
116
141
Revenue from
Exceptional Stones1
(US$ million)
0
0
0%
0
0
0
Note 1: Exceptional Stones are defined as rough diamonds for US$15 million or more each.
Sales
Total revenue YTD FY 2024 from rough diamond sales is US$285 million, compared to US$316 million in the first five tenders of FY 2023, excluding Koffiefontein. Year-on-year volume variances were affected by the deferral of certain FY 2023 sale parcels sold as part of Tender 1 of FY 2024.
Mine by mine average prices for the respective periods are set out in the table below:
US$/carat
Tender 5
FY 2024
Apr-24
Tender 4
FY 2024
Feb-24
YTD FY 2024
Tenders 1-5
YTD FY 2023
Tenders 1-5
FY 2023
Cullinan Mine
157
98
115
143
139
Finsch
95
101
99
110
110
Williamson
177
220
200
280
280
Like-for-like prices
Like-for-like rough diamond prices decreased marginally by 0.8% on Tender 4 FY 2024. Prices for plus 2ct goods remained solid, while prices for smaller goods showed some seasonal weakness contributing to the overall decline. Average like-for-like prices for the first five tenders of FY 2024 were down 8.5% year-to-date compared to the equivalent five tenders of FY 2023. Pricing assumptions for the remainder of the year remain unchanged.
US$ per carat
FY 2024
Cullinan Mine
105 - 125
Finsch
95 - 110
Williamson
200 - 225
Future diamond prices are influenced by a range of factors outside of Petra's control and so these assumptions are internal estimates only and no reliance should be placed on them. The Company's pricing assumptions will be considered on an ongoing basis and may be updated as appropriate.
Product Mix
The balance of price movements is attributable to product mix, with Cullinan Mine benefiting from the 14.76ct blue stone which sold for US$8.2 million in this cycle. Williamson's average price was impacted by reduced prevalence of higher-valued single stones, ascribed to the mining areas currently accessed and expected to be temporary in nature.
Operating Summary
Three months
Nine months YTD
Q3
FY 2024
Q2
FY 2024
Var.
Q3
FY 2023 Restated3
FY 2024
FY 2023 Restated3
Var.
Safety
LTIFR
-
0.20
0.18
+11%
0.47
0.16
0.26
-39%
LTIs
Number
3
3
-
8
8
14
-43%
Sales
Diamonds sold
Carats
476,730
727,189
-34%
463,224
2,136,350
1,768,179
+21%
Revenue1
US$m
66
90
-27%
67
253
274
-8%
Contribution from Exceptional Stones2
US$m
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Production
ROM tonnes
Mt
2,851,469
2,875,410
-1%
1,654,267
8,444,365
6,810,390
+24%
Tailings and other tonnes
Mt
75,100
96,235
-22%
110,431
262,343
297,684
-12%
Total tonnes treated
Mt
2,926,569
2,971,645
-2%
1,764,698
8,706,708
7,108,074
+22%
ROM diamonds
Carats
643,350
694,884
-7%
593,120
1,990,255
1,924,936
+3%
Tailings and other diamonds
Carats
22,227
36,018
-38%
60,009
102,863
121,572
-15%
Total diamonds
Carats
665,577
730,902
-9%
653,128
2,093,118
2,046,508
+2%
1Revenue reflects proceeds from the sale of rough diamonds and excludes revenue from profit share arrangements
2 Petra classifies "Exceptional Stones" as rough diamonds which sell for US$15 million or more each
3 Re-presented to exclude Koffiefontein which is classified as a discontinued operation
Corporate and financial summary as at 31 March 2024
Unit
As at 31 March
2024
As at 31 December
2023
As at 30 September
2023
As at 30
2023
Cash at bank - (including restricted amounts)¹
US$m
US$m
US$m
37
42
(5)
75
85
(10)
74
73
1
62
61
1
Diamond debtors
US$m
11
8
33
9
Diamond inventories2,3
US$m
Carats
71
671,989
54
483,142
52
479,430
66
2026 Loan Notes4
US$m
256
249
255
248
Bank loans and borrowings5
US$m
24
47
45
-
Consolidated Net Debt6
US$m
232
212
192
177
Bank facilities undrawn and available5
US$m
69
8
8
53
Note:The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement: average for 9M FY 2024 US$1: ZAR18.75 (H1 FY2024: US$1: ZAR18.69; FY 2023: US$1: ZAR17.77; 3M FY 2024: US$1: ZAR18.65); closing rate as at 31 March 2024 US$1: ZAR18.92 (31 December 2023: US$1: ZAR18.28; 30 June 2023: US$1: ZAR18.83 and 30 September 2023: US$1: ZAR18.92).
Notes:
- The Group's cash balances excluding Williamson comprise unrestricted balances of US$24 million (31 December 2023: US$67 million), and restricted balances of US$18 million (31 December 2023: US$19 million).
- Recorded at the lower of cost and net realisable value.
- Post period-end, the Company completed the balance of Tender 5 with the sale of 314,439 carats from Cullinan Mine and Finsch, yielding US$32 million which will be recorded in Q4 FY 2024.
- The 2026 Loan Notes, originally issued following the capital restructuring (the "Restructuring") completed during March 2021, have a carrying value of US$256 million which represents the outstanding principal amount of US$210 million (after the debt tender offers as announced in September and October 2022) plus US$54 million of accrued interest and is stated net of unamortised transaction costs capitalised of US$8 million.
- Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's upsized ZAR1.75 billion (US$93 million) revolving credit facility. In December 2023, the Group announced that Absa Bank had approved an increase in the commitments under the Group's revolving credit facility by ZAR750 million, bringing the total commitments under the facility to ZAR1.75 billion (US$93 million). This increase in the facility is now fully available following execution and completion of the associated amendment agreement on 15 February 2024. The amended facility's existing covenants, margin, fees, and maturity date remain unchanged. A total of ZAR450 million (US$24 million) is currently drawn leaving a further balance of ZAR1.3 billion (US$69 million) available for drawdown under the upsized facility.
- Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash and diamond debtors.
Mine-by-mine tables:
Cullinan Mine - South Africa
Unit
Three months
Nine months YTD
Q3
FY 2024
Q2
FY 2024
Var.
Q3
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
Var.
Sales
Revenue
US$m
32
46
-30%
48
129
151
-15%
Diamonds sold
Carats
233,460
345,867
-33%
310,300
1,098,689
979,027
+12%
Average price per carat
US$
137
131
+4%
154
117
154
-24%
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,164,009
1,078,409
+8%
1,025,056
3,379,853
3,256,249
+4%
Diamonds produced
Carats
319,490
331,349
-4%
322,724
969,100
1,019,657
-5%
Grade1
Cpht
27.4
30.7
-11%
31.5
28.7
31.3
-8%
Tailings Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
75,100
96,235
-22%
110,431
262,343
250,182
+5%
Diamonds produced
Carats
22,227
36,018
-38%
60,009
102,863
115,010
-11%
Grade1
Cpht
29.6
37.4
-21%
54.3
39.2
46.0
-15%
Total Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,239,109
1,174,644
+5%
1,134,487
3,642,196
3,506,431
+4%
Diamonds produced
Carats
341,717
367,367
-7%
382,732
1,071,963
1,134,667
-6%
Note 1: Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.
Finsch - South Africa
Unit
Three months
Nine months YTD
Q3
FY 2024
Q2
FY 2024
Var.
Q3
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
Var.
Sales
Revenue
US$m
16
28
-44%
19
83
74
+11%
Diamonds sold
Carats
152,984
298,889
-49%
152,924
827,088
614,041
+35%
Average price per carat
US$
104
94
+10%
124
100
121
-17%
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
470,706
635,872
-26%
629,211
1,650,718
1,724,765
-4%
Diamonds produced
Carats
242,543
276,842
-12%
270,396
779,249
764,763
+2%
Grade1
Cpht
51.5
43.5
+18%
43.0
47.2
44.3
+6%
Tailings Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
-
-
-
-
-
47,502
-
Diamonds produced
Carats
-
-
-
-
-
9,562
-
Grade1
Cpht
-
-
-
-
-
13.8
-
Total Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
470,706
635,872
-26%
629,211
1,650,718
1,772,267
-7%
Diamonds produced
Carats
242,543
276,842
-12%
270,396
779,249
771,325
+1%
Note 1:Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.
Williamson - Tanzania
Unit
Three months
Nine months YTD
Q3
FY 2024
Q2
FY 2024
Var.
Q3
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
Var.
Sales
Revenue
US$m
18
17
+8%
-
42
49
-14%
Diamonds sold
Carats
90,285
82,432
+10%
-
210,574
175,124
+20%
Average price per carat
US$
198
201
-1%
200
280
-29%
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,216,754
1,161,129
+5%
-
3,413,794
1,829,376
+87%
Diamonds produced
Carats
81,317
86,693
-6%
-
2241,905
140,516
+72%
Grade1
Cpht
6.7
7.5
-10%
-
7.1
7.7
-8%
Total Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,216,754
1,161,129
+5%
-
3,413,794
1,829,376
+87%
Diamonds produced
Carats
81,317
86,693
-6%
-
241,905
140,516
+72%
FY 2024 Capital expenditure breakdown
US$m
Q3 FY 2024
YTD Q3 FY 2024
FY 2023
Extension
Stay-in-Business
Total
Extension
Stay-in-Business
Total
Total
Cullinan Mine
6
3
9
28
8
36
53
Finsch
3
1
4
14
5
19
43
Williamson
-
2
2
-
9
9
19
Total
9
6
15
42
22
64
115
