WKN: A3C9V4 | ISIN: BMG702782084 | Ticker-Symbol: FPO
Tradegate
15.04.24
11:23 Uhr
0,465 Euro
-0,034
-6,81 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4630,51409:37
0,4650,50609:31
PR Newswire
16.04.2024 | 08:06
39 Leser
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Q3 FY 2024 Operating Update and Final Sales Results for Tender 5 FY 2024

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Q3 FY 2024 Operating Update and Final Sales Results for Tender 5 FY 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

16 April 2024

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra or the Company)

Q3 FY 2024 Operating Update and Final Sales Results for Tender 5 FY 2024

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra, commented:

"Production for the quarter is consistent with the preceding quarter and in-line with expectations. At Finsch, the first of the 78-Level Phase II production tunnels was successfully commissioned in March 2024, with commissioning of the remaining six tunnels expected to be completed by June 2024. We confirm our FY 2024 production guidance of 2.75 - 2.85 Mcts.

Our fifth tender cycle yielded US$49 million from the sale of 362kcts. Average prices per carat received were 22% higher than Tender 4, supported by the sale of a 14.76ct exceptional colour and clarity blue diamond for US$8.2 million. Like-for-like1 prices were relatively flat through this seasonally weaker period, being 0.8% lower than Tender 4.

We continue to update our life of mine plans to support our transition to a smoother capex profile. This includes a replanned ramp-up of the deferred capital projects from Q1 FY 2025.

On 8 April 2024, we announced the signing of a definitive transaction agreement for the sale of Koffiefontein which is expected to result in Petra avoiding closure-related costs of US$15-18 million included in the Company's 31 December 2023 balance sheet provisions. We also announced an increased cost savings target of more than US$30 million per annum that will sustainably lower our cost base. Around half of these savings are expected to come through a rebasing of fixed and variable costs in-line with reduced throughput at Finsch, with the remaining half as savings across operating costs and overheads at the Group level and Cullinan Mine.

During the quarter we repaid US$23m of our RCF to reduce interest costs and had available liquidity of US$104 million at the end of Q3 FY 2024. While net debt had increased at the end of Q3 FY 2024, proceeds from the recently-closed Tender 5 have more than offset this increase. Together with the actions taken to sustainably reduce costs, this further enhances our business resilience."

[1] Like-for-like refers to the change in realised prices between tenders and excludes revenue from all single stones and Exceptional Stones, while normalising for the product mix impact

Highlights vs Q2 FY 2024

  • LTIFR and LTIs are 0.20 and 3 respectively (Q2 FY 2024: 0.18 and 3 respectively)
  • Ore processed reduced marginally to 2.9Mt from 3.0Mt with the continued ramp-up of production at Williamson and a steady quarter at Cullinan Mine offset by lower volumes at Finsch due to the previously announced winder issues, which have since been resolved
    • The 18% improvement in grades at Finsch is largely ascribed to first production tonnes from 78-Level Phase II
    • Lower diamond production at Cullinan Mine is due to reduced tailings volume and grade variations, in-line with expectations
  • Revenue amounted to US$66 million (Q2 FY 2024: US$90 million) with the decrease due to the lower production and the timing of receipts from Tender 5
  • Support from South African Rand weakness continued throughout the period, with the Rand averaging ZAR18.95:US$1 (Q2 FY 2024: ZAR18.99:US$1)
  • Capital expenditure for Q3 FY 2024 totalled US$15 million, in-line with updated guidance announced earlier following the decision to defer certain capital project expenditure
  • Partial settlement of the withdrawn amounts under the ZAR1.75 billion (US$93 million) Revolving Credit Facility with Absa Bank, leaving an outstanding balance of ZAR450 million (US$24 million) at 31 March 2024, down from ZAR850 million (US$47 million) at 31 December 2023
  • Consolidated net debt increased to US$232 million as at 31 March 2024 (31 December 2023: US$212 million) due to the timing of closing Tender 5, noting the balance of sales receipts yielded US$32 million shortly after period-end which exceeded the increase in net debt

Final sales results for Tender 5 FY 2024

The sales of the fifth tender cycle of FY 2024 closed this week with 362kcts sold yielding US$49 million, with average prices increasing 22% over Tender 4, noting a marginal 0.8% decrease in like-for-like prices. Around 48kcts of Tender 5 goods were sold in Q3 FY 2024 yielding some US$17 million.

These results include a 14.76ct exceptional colour and clarity blue gemstone recovered from the Cullinan Mine which the Company sold into a partnership agreement with sale proceeds of US$8.2 million.

Rough diamond sales results for the respective periods are set out below:

Tender 5

FY 2024

Apr-24

Tender 4

FY 2024

Feb-24

Variance

Tender 5

FY 2023

May-24

YTD

FY 2024

Tenders 1-5

YTD

FY 2023

Tenders 1-5

Diamonds sold (carats)

362,132

428,860

-16%

468,817

2,450,613

2,237,010

Sales (US$ million)

49

48

3%

42

285

316

Average price (US$/ct)

136

112

22%

90

116

141

Revenue from

Exceptional Stones1

(US$ million)

0

0

0%

0

0

0

Note 1: Exceptional Stones are defined as rough diamonds for US$15 million or more each.

Sales

Total revenue YTD FY 2024 from rough diamond sales is US$285 million, compared to US$316 million in the first five tenders of FY 2023, excluding Koffiefontein. Year-on-year volume variances were affected by the deferral of certain FY 2023 sale parcels sold as part of Tender 1 of FY 2024.

Mine by mine average prices for the respective periods are set out in the table below:

US$/carat

Tender 5

FY 2024

Apr-24

Tender 4

FY 2024

Feb-24

YTD FY 2024

Tenders 1-5

YTD FY 2023

Tenders 1-5

FY 2023

Cullinan Mine

157

98

115

143

139

Finsch

95

101

99

110

110

Williamson

177

220

200

280

280

Like-for-like prices

Like-for-like rough diamond prices decreased marginally by 0.8% on Tender 4 FY 2024. Prices for plus 2ct goods remained solid, while prices for smaller goods showed some seasonal weakness contributing to the overall decline. Average like-for-like prices for the first five tenders of FY 2024 were down 8.5% year-to-date compared to the equivalent five tenders of FY 2023. Pricing assumptions for the remainder of the year remain unchanged.

US$ per carat

FY 2024

Cullinan Mine

105 - 125

Finsch

95 - 110

Williamson

200 - 225

Future diamond prices are influenced by a range of factors outside of Petra's control and so these assumptions are internal estimates only and no reliance should be placed on them. The Company's pricing assumptions will be considered on an ongoing basis and may be updated as appropriate.

Product Mix

The balance of price movements is attributable to product mix, with Cullinan Mine benefiting from the 14.76ct blue stone which sold for US$8.2 million in this cycle. Williamson's average price was impacted by reduced prevalence of higher-valued single stones, ascribed to the mining areas currently accessed and expected to be temporary in nature.

Operating Summary

Three months

Nine months YTD

Q3

FY 2024

Q2

FY 2024

Var.

Q3

FY 2023 Restated3

FY 2024

FY 2023 Restated3

Var.

Safety

LTIFR

-

0.20

0.18

+11%

0.47

0.16

0.26

-39%

LTIs

Number

3

3

-

8

8

14

-43%

Sales

Diamonds sold

Carats

476,730

727,189

-34%

463,224

2,136,350

1,768,179

+21%

Revenue1

US$m

66

90

-27%

67

253

274

-8%

Contribution from Exceptional Stones2

US$m

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Production

ROM tonnes

Mt

2,851,469

2,875,410

-1%

1,654,267

8,444,365

6,810,390

+24%

Tailings and other tonnes

Mt

75,100

96,235

-22%

110,431

262,343

297,684

-12%

Total tonnes treated

Mt

2,926,569

2,971,645

-2%

1,764,698

8,706,708

7,108,074

+22%

ROM diamonds

Carats

643,350

694,884

-7%

593,120

1,990,255

1,924,936

+3%

Tailings and other diamonds

Carats

22,227

36,018

-38%

60,009

102,863

121,572

-15%

Total diamonds

Carats

665,577

730,902

-9%

653,128

2,093,118

2,046,508

+2%

1Revenue reflects proceeds from the sale of rough diamonds and excludes revenue from profit share arrangements

2 Petra classifies "Exceptional Stones" as rough diamonds which sell for US$15 million or more each

3 Re-presented to exclude Koffiefontein which is classified as a discontinued operation

INVESTOR WEBCASTS

Webcast presentation for institutional investors and analysts at 09:30am BST today

Petra's CEO, Richard Duffy, and CFO, Jacques Breytenbach, will host a live virtual presentation including Q&A for institutional investors and analysts at 09:30 BST today to discuss this operating update.

To join: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/cfe4e98b-bdfa-4060-847a-2549a20f9fbe@3c08cd12-de9b-4814-9ea3-392066758217

Link for recording (available later in the day):

https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/results-reports/

Investor Meet Company webcast at 14.30pm BST today

Petra's CEO, Richard Duffy, and CFO, Jacques Breytenbach, will also present these results live on the Investor Meet Company platform, predominantly aimed at retail investors. To join: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/petra-diamonds-limited/register-investor

FURTHER INFORMATION

Please contact

Investor Relations, London

Patrick Pittaway Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Julia Stoneinvestorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Kelsey Traynor

Notes:

The following definitions have been used in this announcement:

  1. cpht: carats per hundred tonnes
  2. LTIs: lost time injuries
  3. LTIFR: lost time injury frequency rate, calculated as the number of LTIs multiplied by 200,000 and divided by the number of hours worked
  4. FY: financial year ending 30 June
  5. CY: calendar year ending 31 December
  6. Q: quarter of the financial year
  7. ROM: run-of-mine (i.e. production from the primary orebody)
  8. m: million
  9. Mt: million tonnes
  10. period: the third quarter of FY 2024

ABOUT PETRA DIAMONDS

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). The Koffiefontein mine is currently on care and maintenance in preparation for a possible sale following the execution of a definitive sales agreement as announced on 8 April 2024.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

Corporate and financial summary as at 31 March 2024

Unit

As at 31 March

2024

As at 31 December

2023

As at 30 September

2023

As at 30
June

2023

Cash at bank - (including restricted amounts)¹

  • Petra Group (excl. Williamson)
  • Williamson

US$m

US$m

US$m

37

42

(5)

75

85

(10)

74

73

1

62

61

1

Diamond debtors

US$m

11

8

33

9

Diamond inventories2,3

US$m

Carats

71

671,989

54

483,142

52

479,430

66
715,222

2026 Loan Notes4

US$m

256

249

255

248

Bank loans and borrowings5

US$m

24

47

45

-

Consolidated Net Debt6

US$m

232

212

192

177

Bank facilities undrawn and available5

US$m

69

8

8

53

Note:The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement: average for 9M FY 2024 US$1: ZAR18.75 (H1 FY2024: US$1: ZAR18.69; FY 2023: US$1: ZAR17.77; 3M FY 2024: US$1: ZAR18.65); closing rate as at 31 March 2024 US$1: ZAR18.92 (31 December 2023: US$1: ZAR18.28; 30 June 2023: US$1: ZAR18.83 and 30 September 2023: US$1: ZAR18.92).

Notes:

  1. The Group's cash balances excluding Williamson comprise unrestricted balances of US$24 million (31 December 2023: US$67 million), and restricted balances of US$18 million (31 December 2023: US$19 million).
  2. Recorded at the lower of cost and net realisable value.
  3. Post period-end, the Company completed the balance of Tender 5 with the sale of 314,439 carats from Cullinan Mine and Finsch, yielding US$32 million which will be recorded in Q4 FY 2024.
  4. The 2026 Loan Notes, originally issued following the capital restructuring (the "Restructuring") completed during March 2021, have a carrying value of US$256 million which represents the outstanding principal amount of US$210 million (after the debt tender offers as announced in September and October 2022) plus US$54 million of accrued interest and is stated net of unamortised transaction costs capitalised of US$8 million.
  5. Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's upsized ZAR1.75 billion (US$93 million) revolving credit facility. In December 2023, the Group announced that Absa Bank had approved an increase in the commitments under the Group's revolving credit facility by ZAR750 million, bringing the total commitments under the facility to ZAR1.75 billion (US$93 million). This increase in the facility is now fully available following execution and completion of the associated amendment agreement on 15 February 2024. The amended facility's existing covenants, margin, fees, and maturity date remain unchanged. A total of ZAR450 million (US$24 million) is currently drawn leaving a further balance of ZAR1.3 billion (US$69 million) available for drawdown under the upsized facility.
  6. Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash and diamond debtors.

Mine-by-mine tables:

Cullinan Mine - South Africa

Unit

Three months

Nine months YTD

Q3

FY 2024

Q2

FY 2024

Var.

Q3

FY 2023

FY 2024

FY 2023

Var.

Sales

Revenue

US$m

32

46

-30%

48

129

151

-15%

Diamonds sold

Carats

233,460

345,867

-33%

310,300

1,098,689

979,027

+12%

Average price per carat

US$

137

131

+4%

154

117

154

-24%

ROM Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,164,009

1,078,409

+8%

1,025,056

3,379,853

3,256,249

+4%

Diamonds produced

Carats

319,490

331,349

-4%

322,724

969,100

1,019,657

-5%

Grade1

Cpht

27.4

30.7

-11%

31.5

28.7

31.3

-8%

Tailings Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

75,100

96,235

-22%

110,431

262,343

250,182

+5%

Diamonds produced

Carats

22,227

36,018

-38%

60,009

102,863

115,010

-11%

Grade1

Cpht

29.6

37.4

-21%

54.3

39.2

46.0

-15%

Total Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,239,109

1,174,644

+5%

1,134,487

3,642,196

3,506,431

+4%

Diamonds produced

Carats

341,717

367,367

-7%

382,732

1,071,963

1,134,667

-6%

Note 1: Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Finsch - South Africa

Unit

Three months

Nine months YTD

Q3

FY 2024

Q2

FY 2024

Var.

Q3

FY 2023

FY 2024

FY 2023

Var.

Sales

Revenue

US$m

16

28

-44%

19

83

74

+11%

Diamonds sold

Carats

152,984

298,889

-49%

152,924

827,088

614,041

+35%

Average price per carat

US$

104

94

+10%

124

100

121

-17%

ROM Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

470,706

635,872

-26%

629,211

1,650,718

1,724,765

-4%

Diamonds produced

Carats

242,543

276,842

-12%

270,396

779,249

764,763

+2%

Grade1

Cpht

51.5

43.5

+18%

43.0

47.2

44.3

+6%

Tailings Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

-

-

-

-

-

47,502

-

Diamonds produced

Carats

-

-

-

-

-

9,562

-

Grade1

Cpht

-

-

-

-

-

13.8

-

Total Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

470,706

635,872

-26%

629,211

1,650,718

1,772,267

-7%

Diamonds produced

Carats

242,543

276,842

-12%

270,396

779,249

771,325

+1%

Note 1:Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Williamson - Tanzania

Unit

Three months

Nine months YTD

Q3

FY 2024

Q2

FY 2024

Var.

Q3

FY 2023

FY 2024

FY 2023

Var.

Sales

Revenue

US$m

18

17

+8%

-

42

49

-14%

Diamonds sold

Carats

90,285

82,432

+10%

-

210,574

175,124

+20%

Average price per carat

US$

198

201

-1%

200

280

-29%

ROM Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,216,754

1,161,129

+5%

-

3,413,794

1,829,376

+87%

Diamonds produced

Carats

81,317

86,693

-6%

-

2241,905

140,516

+72%

Grade1

Cpht

6.7

7.5

-10%

-

7.1

7.7

-8%

Total Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,216,754

1,161,129

+5%

-

3,413,794

1,829,376

+87%

Diamonds produced

Carats

81,317

86,693

-6%

-

241,905

140,516

+72%

FY 2024 Capital expenditure breakdown

US$m

Q3 FY 2024

YTD Q3 FY 2024

FY 2023

Extension

Stay-in-Business

Total

Extension

Stay-in-Business

Total

Total

Cullinan Mine

6

3

9

28

8

36

53

Finsch

3

1

4

14

5

19

43

Williamson

-

2

2

-

9

9

19

Total

9

6

15

42

22

64

115



© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.