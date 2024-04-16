

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L), a UK-based online price comparison services provider, Tuesday said its revenue for the first quarter increased 8 percent to 114.6 million pounds from 106.3 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by strong growth in Insurance.



Insurance revenue increased 21 percent year-on-year to 61.4 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA for the year to be in line with current market expectations of 139.8 million pounds.



