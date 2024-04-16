

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 5-1/2-month high of 1.0605 against the euro and a 5-month high of 1.2416 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0622 and 1.2444, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback edged up to 0.9138 and 154.43 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.9114 and 154.27, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.05 against the euro, 1.23 against the pound, 0.92 against the franc, 155.00 against the yen.



