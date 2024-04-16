Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902
Tradegate
16.04.24
09:27 Uhr
1,520 Euro
-0,004
-0,26 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
16.04.2024 | 08:48
Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites to start search for new Group CEO

OSLO, Norway, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL) today announces that Jon Erik Engeset will step down as Group President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company will shortly commence a search process. Engeset will continue as CEO until the position is filled, following which he will continue to support the company in an advisory role.

"After 11 years at the helm, Jon Erik Engeset has decided to step down," says Knut Flakk, Chair of the Board of Hexagon Composites. "Under his management the Group has undergone significant transformation. The company has been successfully repositioned from primarily a composite cylinder manufacturer to an integrated clean fuel solutions provider. Top line revenues have increased more than five times, and the company has assumed globally leading market positions. We thank Jon Erik for the passion, commitment, and leadership he has brought - and brings - every day to his work here at Hexagon."

"I have had the great privilege of leading this group for more than a decade. It is now time for me to give higher priority to my family," says Jon Erik Engeset. "The need to switch to clean energy requires urgent action from industry and governments alike and I take great pride in the contributions we at Hexagon have made together with our partners, customers, and suppliers. I predict that the market demand for our solutions will continue to grow at a very high pace in the years to come."

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at?www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-to-start-search-for-new-group-ceo,c3961949

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-to-start-search-for-new-group-ceo-302117695.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
