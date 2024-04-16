

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays PLC (HAS.L) reported that its third-quarter Group fees decreased by 14% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, or 13% on a WDA basis. On an actual basis, net fees decreased by 17% in the quarter.



Dirk Hahn, Chief Executive, said: 'Market conditions remained challenging through the quarter. In Australia and UK&I, Temp activity was stable through third quarter, although volumes in each are down approximately 15% YoY, and slightly below pre-Christmas levels. In Germany, Temp & Contractor volumes decreased by 5% YoY, and fees were also impacted by lower-than-normal average hours worked per assignment.'



Looking forward, Hays expects overall near-term market conditions to remain challenging, but broadly stable.



