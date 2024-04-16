Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474 | Ticker-Symbol: 7UX
Frankfurt
16.04.24
09:59 Uhr
0,021 Euro
-0,001
-2,73 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.04.2024 | 10:26
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spago Nanomedical Strengthens Management with Head of CMC & Supply

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) today announced the appointment of Birgitta Rembratt Svensson as Head of CMC & Supply. Birgitta, an experienced CMC project manager with several leading positions at development and commercial stage pharmaceutical companies, will join Spago Nanomedical on June 1 and serve as a member of the management team.

"I am very pleased to welcome Birgitta to Spago Nanomedical. As Head of CMC & Supply, Birgitta's broad managerial and technical experience in regulatory CMC and pharmaceutical development, both clinical and non-clinical, will be of great importance in advancing our pipeline. Her experience from managing contract manufacturers, ensuring all operations meet delivery and quality standards, will also play an important role as we take our lead program Tumorad into the next phase," said Mats Hansen, CEO of Spago Nanomedical.

Birgitta joins from the Danish commercial stage pharmaceutical company MC2 Therapeutics where she was CMC Project Manager since 2021. Previous positions include e.g. Head of Development at Sever Pharma Solutions AB and Bioglan AB, respectively. Birgitta holds a Ph. D. in physical chemistry and a M. Sc. in chemistry from Lund University.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical strengthens management with Head of CMC & Supply

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.