

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) reported Tuesday preliminary first-quarter adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, higher than last year and well above market expectations, despite slightly lower sales.



Evonik achieved an adjusted EBITDA of just under 522 million euros in the first quarter, higher than last year's 409 million euros. This was higher than analyst consensus disclosed by Vara Research on March 26 of around 450 million euros.



Evonik's sales amounted to 3.796 billion euros in the first quarter, down from last year's 4.0 billion euros, mainly due to declining sales prices as a result of lower raw material costs. Consensus expected sales to be approximately 3.883 billion euros.



In the quarter, the Specialty Additives and Nutrition & Care divisions recorded the strongest growth, driven by higher sales volumes.



For fiscal 2024, Evonik continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of between 1.7 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros and sales of between 15 billion euros and 17 billion euros.



Evonik is scheduled to release its first-quarter results on May 8.



On Germany's Xetra, Evonik shares were trading at 19.18 euros, up 1.13%.



