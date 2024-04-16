

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Tuesday after data showed the unemployment rate rose in three months to February.



The ILO jobless rate rose to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent in three months to January, the Office for National Statistics said.



The rate was seen at 4.0 percent. In March, payrolled employment declined by 18,000 on month.



Signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over the Fed's rate trajectory also weighed on markets.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 106 points, or 1.3 percent, at 7,859 after falling 0.4 percent on Monday.



Superdry shares plummeted 29 percent after the struggling retailer said it would delist from the London Stock Exchange as part of a far-reaching restructuring plan.



Similarly, Dr Martens plunged 30 percent after the shoemaker flagged a challenging 2025 outlook and announced the departure of chief executive Kenny Wilson.



Global payments technology company Wise slumped 7.6 percent after revenue in its fourth quarter came in below analyst estimates.



