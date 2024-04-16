Cloudberry Clean Energy recorded a strong performance for FY23. Revenue nearly tripled compared to FY22 (NOK217m), reaching NOK610m. EBITDA also significantly increased to NOK263m (FY22: NOK151m). The company's total portfolio capacity grew to 494MW (FY22: 316MW), with 267MW of producing assets. This expansion was reflected in Cloudberry's increase in net assets, which rose to NOK6,691m (FY22: NOK4,603m). Despite the company's substantial growth throughout FY23, it maintained a strong financial position, with net cash of NOK779m (FY22: NOK1,538m).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...