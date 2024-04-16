

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH):



Earnings: -$1.409 billion in Q1 vs. $5.611 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.53 in Q1 vs. $5.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.430 billion or $6.91 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $6.62 per share Revenue: $99.796 billion in Q1 vs. $91.931 billion in the same period last year.



