

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $953 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $911 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $4.53 billion from $4.42 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $953 Mln. vs. $911 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.53 Bln vs. $4.42 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken