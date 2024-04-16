Tetragon Financial Group (Tetragon) posted a 6.4% net asset value (NAV) per share total return (TR) in US dollar terms in FY23. Tetragon's returns normally have a low correlation with broader markets, and therefore its FY23 performance was below the 26.3% return of the S&P 500 Index, which rallied on the artificial intelligence (AI) theme. Tetragon's FY23 return on equity (RoE) of 5.5% was below its target of 10-15% pa. That said, its performance since listing was within the target range at 11.3%. Tetragon continues payouts to its shareholders, distributing US$83.6m in FY23 through buybacks and dividends (3.0% of opening NAV), with the dividend yield standing at 4.4%.

