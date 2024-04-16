

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S (GMAB), a Danish biotechnology firm, announced on Tuesday that the first-quarter sales of Darzalex, Daratumumab, have totaled $2.692 billion, as updated by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).



Net trade sales were $1.464 billion in the U.S. and $1.228 billion in the rest of the world.



Genmab is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of Darzalex, both the intravenous and SC products, under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, to develop, make, and commercialize Daratumumab.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken