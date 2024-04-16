Integration delivers best-in-class infrastructure to support the demand for real-time critical asset data for critical decisions involving asset utilization, capacity planning, audit efficiency, asset disposition, and sustainability.

Companies collaborate to eliminate rack-level risks and costs associated with critical asset blind spots in data centers and edge sites.

RF Code, the market-leading provider of autonomous critical Asset Management Lifecycle and Environmental Monitoring solutions, today announced a worldwide strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, a pioneer in digital transformation for energy management and automation.

Through the partnership, RF Code's intelligent software-enabled wire-free hardware is integrated with Schneider Electric's data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution, EcoStruxure IT. The outcome of this integration eliminates costly error-prone and manual processes and ensures 99 percent accurate asset tracking and chain of custody data in real-time.

"Building upon EcoStruxure IT's existing partner ecosystem, this integration provides real-time visibility into asset data for both IT and facilities managers, enabling a key next step in automated service deliveries and data center service optimization," said Kevin Brown, Senior Vice President, EcoStruxure Solutions, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric. "We're excited about the integration of our EcoStruxure IT DCIM solution with RF Code and continue on the path towards holistic management of IT and facilities."

Easy to install and configure, RF Code's solution includes patented real-time, wire-free sensor technology integrated with RF Code CenterScape software, a simple and easy-to-use asset management platform.

"At RF Code, we are constantly enhancing the breadth and depth of our active, wire-free RFID sensors and CenterScape software to help enterprise data centers mitigate risks and reduce costs through automation and real-time critical asset intelligence," said Dale Quayle, CEO, RF Code. "Our partnership with Schneider Electric will accelerate our ambition to provide organizations with a complete solution for data centers to improve efficiencies, sustainability, and profitability."

With more than three million tagged assets and 300 customers worldwide, RF Code's solution is the only reliable wireless and active RFID-based solution designed explicitly for data centers. RF Code's 99% accurate and real-time asset management solution delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in recurring savings to the world's largest and most respected organizations since 1997.

About RF Code

RF Code is an innovator of autonomous asset intelligence solutions that improve IT asset tracking accuracy, lifecycle management, and inventory utilization at data centers and edge locations. As a result, RF Code customers eliminate costly manual errors, optimize processes, maintain uptime, and comply with regulatory requirements. With patented wire-free active RFID sensors, open APIs, and real-time reporting capabilities, RF Code can be easily integrated with existing IT, facilities, and business systems. RF Code is based in Austin, TX, and serves over 200 organizations worldwide including Fortune 500, integrators, and VARs. Additional information can be found at http://www.rfcode.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

