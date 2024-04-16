

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology Plc. (IGT) announced on Tuesday that as of April 12, 2024, it has agreed to settle all legal disputes with Acres 4.0, Acres Manufacturing Company, and John Acres.



The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.



This resolution was reached in the United States District Court of Nevada, focusing on United States patents related to enabling the use of a financial transaction device in a cashless wagering system within a gaming system. Additionally, the Nevada State Court addressed claims of breach of contract.



