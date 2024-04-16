

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Tuesday announced follow-up data for TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showing IMFINZI plus chemotherapy demonstrated clinically meaningful long-term overall survival (OS) benefit at three years for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).



IMFINZI plus chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 26% versus chemotherapy alone for BTC patients, at more than 3 years. More than twice as many patients on the IMFINZI-based regimen were alive at three years versus chemotherapy alone.



The TOPAZ-1 trial had met the primary endpoint of OS in October 2021, showing that the combination reduced the risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone.



IMFINZI plus chemotherapy continued to be well-tolerated, with no new safety signals observed with longer follow-up, AstraZeneca said in a statement.



