LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Tuesday announced follow-up data for TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showing IMFINZI plus chemotherapy demonstrated clinically meaningful long-term overall survival (OS) benefit at three years for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).
IMFINZI plus chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 26% versus chemotherapy alone for BTC patients, at more than 3 years. More than twice as many patients on the IMFINZI-based regimen were alive at three years versus chemotherapy alone.
The TOPAZ-1 trial had met the primary endpoint of OS in October 2021, showing that the combination reduced the risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone.
IMFINZI plus chemotherapy continued to be well-tolerated, with no new safety signals observed with longer follow-up, AstraZeneca said in a statement.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX