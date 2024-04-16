Sensata supplies powertrain and high voltage battery components to GM that help make its vehicles cleaner, safer and more efficient.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced that General Motors (GM) recognized it as a 2023 Supplier of the Year.

Sensata supplies powertrain and high voltage battery components to GM that help make its vehicles cleaner, safer and more efficient. Sensata's collaborative engineering approach led to innovative, customized solutions, resulting in GM's recognition. In addition, Sensata was able to maintain deliveries as promised during periods of widespread industry supply shortages.

The award recognizes global suppliers that exceed GM's requirements, providing innovative solutions to customers that are the highest in quality and reliability in the automotive industry. The recipients are selected based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values, and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals.

"We've had a great 25-year partnership with GM and we're excited to keep innovating for both their ICE and EV lineup," shared Vinh Tran, Vice President, General Manager of Sensata Technologies Vehicle Business in North America, who accepted the award on behalf of Sensata at GM's 32nd Annual Supplier of the Year event. "It's an honor to receive this award, a testament to our team's engineering expertise in consistently exceeding GM's expectations with our sensor solutions." Vinh continued, "We're committed to being a partner of choice for our customers wherever they are on their own electrification journeys."

For several decades, Sensata Technologies has partnered with leading OEMs and tier suppliers worldwide to provide critical components and systems for a variety of automotive systems and powertrain architectures such as internal combustion engines (ICE), electric (EV), and hybrid (HEV/PHEV).

To learn more about Sensata's automotive solutions, visit https://www.sensata.com/industries/automotive-sensing-technology-and-switches.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 16 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

