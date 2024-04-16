

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. President and First Lady, and the Vice President and the Second Gentleman have released their 2023 federal income tax return.



After restoring the bipartisan tradition of sharing presidential tax returns with the public, President Joe Biden has now shared a total of 26 years of tax returns with the country. Once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people, President Biden has released the most tax returns of any commander-in-chief while in office, according to the White House.



'President Biden believes that all occupants of the Oval Office should be open and honest with the American people, and that the longstanding tradition of annually releasing presidential tax returns should continue unbroken.'



The President and First Lady Jill Biden filed their income tax return jointly, and reported federal adjusted gross income of $619,976. They paid $146,629 in federal income tax, and their 2023 effective federal income tax rate is 23.7 percent.



The President and First Lady also reported contributions of $20,477 to 17 different charities, including a $5,000 contribution to the Beau Biden Foundation.



The President and First Lady also released their Delaware income tax return and reported paying $30,908 in Delaware income tax. The First Lady also released her Virginia income tax return and reported paying $3,549 in Virginia income tax.



The White House has published details of the tax returns on its website.



Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff also released their 2023 federal income tax return, as well as state income tax returns for California and the District of Columbia.



They reported federal adjusted gross income of $450,299. They paid $88,570 in federal income tax, amounting to a 2023 effective federal income tax rate of 19.7 percent. They also paid $15,167 in California income tax, and Emhoff paid $11,599 in District of Columbia income tax. They contributed $23,026 to charity in 2023.



In all, the Vice President has published 20 years of tax returns.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken