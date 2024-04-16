Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), a leading entity in Canada's dynamic technology sector, proudly announces the appointment of Bahubali Shete to the Advisory Board of its artificial intelligence subsidiary, AiMining Technologies. Shete, widely acclaimed for his visionary contributions in AI, LLMs, IOT and Generative AI, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to AiMining Technologies, where he will assume a pivotal role in refining the company's commercialization strategy.

Shete's professional trajectory is characterized by an unwavering commitment to innovation and business expansion, underscored by his profound grasp of emerging technologies. As the Founder and Chief Technology Officer of TinyChef, a pioneering startup reshaping the culinary industry, Shete has been instrumental in translating conceptual ideas into scalable, revenue-generating products. His significant achievements encompass guiding TinyChef's growth trajectory through strategic technological implementations, earning recognition as an IoT Thought Leader and Voice Influencer, establishing strategic partnerships with industry giants such as Amazon Alexa, and securing a coveted position in Google for Startups' esteemed Voice AI accelerator program.

Bahubali Shete's prior experience includes founding an IoT venture in 2013, focused on IoT platform development, which was later acquired by Home Monitoring Solutions of Motorola's brand licensee Hubble Connected Limited. Notable achievements from this venture include pioneering BLE-based key tag technology, spearheading India's first hardware crowdfunding campaign backed by Apple's Cofounder Steve Wozniak and growing the team from 3 engineers to 60 before acquisition.

With expertise spanning IoT, embedded hardware, AI stack development, backend technologies, and software project management, Shete brings a proven track record of building and leading cross-functional teams to drive technical innovation. His academic credentials include a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Karnataka University in India.

Reflecting on his appointment, Bahubali Shete articulated his vision for AiMining Technologies, expressing enthusiasm to leverage his expertise in advancing AI solutions and fostering responsible AI development. He added, "I am thrilled to join AiMining Technologies and contribute to the advancement of AI solutions. I aim to leverage my expertise to drive innovation and foster responsible AI development. I am also looking forward to joining AiMining to develop AI for good."

Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies, echoed confidence in Shete's appointment, highlighting his invaluable experience and expertise in AI as a significant asset to the Scientific Research Board. Shroff stated, "Bahubali Shete's wealth of experience and expertise in AI will be invaluable to our Scientific Research Board. We look forward to his strategic insights propelling AiMining Technologies to new heights of innovation."

Bahubali Shete's addition underscores AiMining Technologies' dedication to excellence and leadership in the AI sector. His profound understanding of emerging technologies is anticipated to play a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission of spearheading responsible AI development.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company that acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry-specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serve private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies and recognized as a Nvidia Inception Partner, as well as being chosen for the Microsoft start-up Founders Hub, stands as a pioneering force in Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancement. With a specialized applied research lab fostering collaboration with prestigious institutions and a commercialization program tailored for market interaction, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology repertoire. Our dedication lies in propelling responsible AI development to new heights.

