London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC Pink: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), the digital asset and fintech investment business, announces the appointment of Warren Sergeant as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) designate, to lead the company's finance department and support its business strategy.





Fineqia Appoints Warren Sergeant as New Chief Financial Officer Designate

Sergeant, a London-based chartered accountant, brings a distinguished background in finance and technology to his role at Fineqia. Warren began his career advising global hedge funds like Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP, Fundsmith LLP, and the Opportunity Fund, which managed significant multi-billion-pound assets. Later, he transitioned into entrepreneurship in South Africa, successfully launching two professional service consulting companies, Seach Business Consulting and Izala Verificators.

Subsequently, he worked with Fineqia's CEO Rangar as the Director of International Finance at PremFina, an insurtech challenger in the UK's insurance finance industry that was previously founded by Rangar. Sergeant helped spearhead PremFina's international growth and expansion in Europe as well as provide strategic advice and negotiation support.

"Warren's track record and experience uniquely position him to support Fineqia's digital asset initiatives and growth plan," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia. "Having worked with him, I can vouch for his tremendous skills and expertise."

Sergeant had previously played a vital role in the billion-pound expansion of Cory Riverside Energy, a key player in the UK's energy and resource management sector, showcasing his financial management expertise during a critical growth phase.

"Fineqia's commitment to innovation in digital assets aligns with my passion for shaping the future of finance," said Warren Sergeant. "I'm excited to be part of its success and furthering its position as a leader in the industry."

Sergeant's appointment as Fineqia's CFO will be formally confirmed subject to regulatory clearances.

The Company wishes to thank Stephan McCann for his role as Interim CFO since August 2022 who will be resigning from the position.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on the Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 3.0 and Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs. https://twitter.com/FineqiaPlatform and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fineqia/.

