London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC Pink: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), the digital asset and fintech investment business, announces that its Chief Executive Officer Bundeep Singh Rangar, has been featured on the cover of Entrepreneur Middle East Magazine's ("EMEM") April issue. This recognition comes following Bundeep's recent accolade as the E-business Leader of the Year, awarded by EMEM on March 8.



Image 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10329/205980_924efd26a4539b39_001full.jpg





Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10329/205980_924efd26a4539b39_002full.jpg

Bundeep's presence on the cover of EMEM underscores his impact on the e-business landscape. This acknowledgement not only highlights Rangar's visionary leadership and achievements but also reflects Fineqia's commitment to driving transformation in the digital asset industry.

This commitment is reflected in Bundeep's latest endeavour, Glass Ventures (GV). Co-founded with Cinderella Amar, GV is Fineqia's VC arm in formation, which focuses on Web 4.0, blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. GV aims to capture the next wave of innovative technology via its investments.

"We are proud of Bundeep's achievement and leadership," said Fineqia's Chairman Martin Graham. "This recognition reflects his unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence, which are core values at Fineqia. We congratulate Bundeep on this well-deserved honour."

Entrepreneur Magazine is a premier publication that reaches 3.6 million magazine readers worldwide. The magazine's website - www.entrepreneur.com - attracts 20 million monthly visitors, extending its reach to markets including India, Mexico, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Georgia, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe. The EMEM magazine operates as a regional edition based out of Dubai, targeting business-minded readers and entrepreneurs within the area.

The E-business Awards 2024, presented by EMEM, celebrate achievements in e-commerce, technology, and digital innovation across industries. Receiving the E-business Leader of the Year award reaffirms Bundeep's leadership, innovation, and excellence in founding and advancing Fineqia, Glass Ventures, and UK insurance finance company PremFina within the e-business sector. It recognizes his exceptional contributions in propelling these companies to success in Canada, the U.K. and Europe, with a view to potentially expanding them in the UAE and the wider Middle East region.

Rangar's entrepreneurial spirit and strategic acumen continue to inspire the e-business community and pave the way for future advancements in the digital asset industry.

The full article can be viewed at https://issuu.com/entmagazineme/docs/entrepreneur_middle_east_april_2024 and at https://www.entrepreneur.com/en-ae/entrepreneurs/eye-on-the-prize-serial-entrepreneur-bundeep-singh-rangar/472670.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on the Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 3.0 and Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs. https://twitter.com/FineqiaPlatform and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fineqia/.

About Glass Ventures

Glass Ventures (GV) is a venture capital firm in formation that invests in early-stage Web 4.0 and Web 3.0 companies globally. Leveraging the digital asset expertise of its parent company, Fineqia Intl. that's publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), GV is dedicated to fostering innovation and growth in the tech industry.

