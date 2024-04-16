

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunoco LP (SUN), a fuel distributer, on Tuesday announced a private offering of senior notes of $750 million due 2029 and senior notes of $750 million due 2032.



Sunoco intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debt of NuStar Energy L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, in connection with a pending merger between Sunoco and NuStar.



The net proceeds will be used to fund the redemption of NuStar's preferred units in connection with the NuStar Merger and to pay offering fees and expenses.



This offering is not contingent on the completion of the NuStar merger, the company said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken