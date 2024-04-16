KeyBank To Participate in Home Ownership Events in Buffalo and Syracuse

Events will provide tips and information on how to prepare to purchase a home, including products and assistance programs available to first time homebuyers.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / KeyBank

KeyBank will take part in home ownership events in Buffalo, NY and Syracuse, NY. KeyBank will be offering tips and information on products and assistance programs available to homebuyers.

The events will take place on:

Thursday April 18 th - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - KeyBank Syracuse Main Branch - 201 South Warren Street - Syracuse, NY



- 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - KeyBank Syracuse Main Branch - 201 South Warren Street - Syracuse, NY Saturday April 20th - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Belmont Housing - 2393 Main Street - Buffalo, NY

Get tips on home Ownership from KeyBank

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change.

