

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese internet company Baidu Inc.'s artificial intelligence or AI chatbot Ernie Bot has secured more than 200 million users, reports said citing CEO Robin Li.



Ernie Bot, China's most popular ChatGPT-like chatbot, was released to the public in August last year. In December, the company had said that Ernie Bot's users reached over 100 million.



The CEO reportedly revealed at Baidu's AI Create conference in Shenzhen that Ernie Bot's application programming interface or API is being used 200 million times everyday, and that the number enterprise clients for the chatbot reached 85,000.



It was in March last year that Baidu announced the launch of ERNIE Bot, a new-generation large language model and generative AI product.



The company then said ERNIE Bot could be performed in a range of areas, including understanding Chinese language and culture, generating literary and business writing, performing complex mathematical calculations, and producing multi-modal content.



Later, in August, it won China's approval for public release, as part of the first eight AI chatbots that received approval. The tech company, which is recognized as China's leading AI developer, had stated that any organization or individual, can register and ask questions to the AI.



In November, 2023, Baidu unveiled a paid version ERNIE Bot.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken