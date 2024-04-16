

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland became the 37th country to sign the Artemis Accords, which establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA's Artemis program.



Through the Artemis campaign, NASA will land the first woman, first person of color, and its first international partner astronaut on the Moon, make new scientific discoveries, and explore more of the lunar surface than ever before for the benefit of all.



While NASA is leading Artemis, international partnerships will play a key role in achieving a sustainable and robust presence at the Moon where the agency will prepare for the first human mission to Mars.



Guy Parmelin, Swiss Minister for Economic Affairs, Education & Research, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson signed the Artemis Accords at NASA Headquarters in Washington.



The Artemis Accords, established by NASA and the U.S. Department of State in 2020, reinforce the 1968 Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, Including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies otherwise known as the Outer Space Treaty.



