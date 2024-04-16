Vale and Central South University have launched a joint laboratory for low-carbon and hydrogen metallurgy in Changsha, in China's Hunan province, while Nippon Steel has secured approval to acquire U. S. Steel. Vale and China's Central South University have opened a joint laboratory for low-carbon and hydrogen metallurgy in Changsha, China's Hunan province. "Established with a donation of $5. 81 million from Vale, the joint laboratory will be open to all the researchers from the mining and steel industry from today," said the Chinese company. The laboratory includes six functional units for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...