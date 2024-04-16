

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cincinnati Health Department (CHD) has recently confirmed that an individual who visited downtown Cincinnati last week has been diagnosed with measles.



The person in question had flown in from Illinois and arrived at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) before taking a Lyft to the Hyatt Regency on West Fifth Street at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It has been reported that the individual also made a stop at Morton's Steakhouse on Vine Street for takeout that same night between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.



The CHD has warned that anyone present at the Hyatt Regency after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, including staff, guests, or visitors, may have been exposed to the virus. Similarly, guests who were at Morton's Steakhouse between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. that night may also have been exposed. If you were at either of these locations during the specified hours, you should be aware of the potential exposure and keep an eye out for any symptoms.



According to Jose Marques, the Director of Communications at CHD, measles can be highly contagious and can stay in the air for up to two hours. If you were present at the hotel or the restaurant during the specified hours and you experience symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash starting 3-5 days after initial symptoms, you should seek measles testing and self-isolate.



It's important to note that individuals who have been vaccinated or have previously had measles are less likely to get infected. However, if you suspect you may have been exposed and develop symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider to arrange for testing. Avoid going to emergency rooms or urgent care facilities for testing.



