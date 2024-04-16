

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite the dollar's climb from lower levels, Gold prices moved higher on Tuesday and drove the gold futures contract to a positive close for a fourth straight day.



The dollar index, which dropped to 106.07 in early New York session, recovered to 106.52 before paring gains and drifting down towards the flat line.



The Federal Reserve is most likely to keep interest rates higher for a longer period following recent hot inflation numbers, but the yellow metal still found support, due largely to persisting geopolitical tensions.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $25.00 or about 1.1% at $2,390.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for April ended lower by $0.333 at $28.318 an ounce, while Copper futures for April dropped to $4.2965, down $0.0825 from the previous close.



A report from the Federal Reserve said industrial production climbed by 0.4% in March, matching the upwardly revised advance in February as well as economist estimates.



