

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Engaging in regular physical activity has been shown to have positive effects on heart health. A recent study revealed that exercise can decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease by reducing stress-related brain signaling, particularly benefiting individuals with depression.



The study, titled 'Effect of Stress-Related Neural Pathways on the Cardiovascular Benefit of Physical Activity,' was conducted by experts from Massachusetts General Hospital and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.



Analyzing data from over 50,000 adults aged around 60 from the Mass General Brigham Biobank, the study assessed participants' physical activity levels, brain imaging results related to stress, and digital records of cardiovascular incidents.



Lead researcher Dr. Ahmed Tawakol, a cardiologist at Mass General Hospital and associate professor at Harvard Medical School, noted that individuals who engaged in more physical activity exhibited a gradual decrease in stress-related brain signals.



According to Dr. Tawakol, the observed reduction in stress signals is associated with decreased inflammation, improved blood pressure, and reduced risks of artery-related diseases.



The study also found that exercise was twice as effective in lowering cardiovascular disease risk among those with depression, with the benefits increasing with the duration of physical activity for individuals with depression compared to those without a history of the condition.



