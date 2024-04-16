

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Google, has recently announced that it will be stepping up its enforcement of its Terms of Service, with a particular focus on cracking down on ad-blocking apps.



In a statement released by the company, it confirmed that it will be taking action against third-party applications that enable viewers to watch ad-free videos by violating its API services' terms. This latest decision follows a previous global initiative against such apps, which was announced by the company back in November of last year.



The main area of focus for YouTube's intensified crackdown is on mobile applications that allow users to watch videos without ads. The company has made it clear that third-party apps that block ads while streaming violate its Terms of Service and will face consequences soon. YouTube also warns that users of these apps may experience prolonged buffering or encounter the 'The following content is not available on this app' error when loading a video.



The platform has emphasized that this action is being taken to safeguard creators, as disabling ads impacts their revenue. The company highlights that disabling ads hinders creators from earning rewards for their content, and ads on YouTube play a crucial role in supporting creators and enabling users worldwide to access the streaming service.



To continue its efforts against ad-blockers, YouTube recommends opting for a Premium membership to enjoy an ad-free experience. Subscription costs range from $13.99 to $18.99 based on the user's platform. By signing up for a Premium membership, users can enjoy an uninterrupted and ad-free experience while supporting creators and enabling them to continue creating content on the platform.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken