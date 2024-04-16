

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $127.5 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $197.8 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $2.94 billion from $3.23 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $127.5 Mln. vs. $197.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.22 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.94 Bln vs. $3.23 Bln last year.



