

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently investigating about counterfeit botox injections after receiving 19 reports from 9 states, describing 'harmful reactions' experienced by female patients ranging in age from 25 to 59 years.



Out of the total reported cases, nine patients were hospitalized and four were given 'botulism antitoxin' to treat the symptoms, the health agency stated.



According to the CDC, several cases were caused by 'injections administered by unlicensed or untrained individuals in non-healthcare settings, such as homes or spas.'



The regulator said that the treatments, taken for cosmetic purposes, had caused botulism-like symptoms such as blurred or double vision, droopy face, fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and a hoarse voice.



'These symptoms are typically followed by muscle weakness that progresses over hours to days,' the CDC commented. 'See a doctor or go to the emergency room right away if you experience these symptoms.'



Further, the agency warned that lack of proper treatment could also lead to paralysis, respiratory failure or death.



However, the CDC said that people who wish to undergo botox treatment should only get FDA-approved botulinum toxin from licensed and trained professionals in healthcare settings, and check for a state license lookup tool to see if a provider or setting has the appropriate license.



