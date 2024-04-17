Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850386 | ISIN: CA0636711016 | Ticker-Symbol: BZZ
Tradegate
16.04.24
18:29 Uhr
85,94 Euro
-1,34
-1,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF MONTREAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF MONTREAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,9086,6216.04.
85,7285,9216.04.
PR Newswire
17.04.2024 | 00:48
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMO Financial Group - Strategy: BMO Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 7, 2024 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Janice MBabiak

342,157,861

97.36 %

9,271,842

2.64 %

Craig WBroderick

347,929,389

99.00 %

3,500,313

1.00 %

Hazel Claxton

350,277,619

99.67 %

1,152,183

0.33 %

George A. Cope

334,780,073

95.26 %

16,649,729

4.74 %

Stephen Dent

350,489,694

99.73 %

939,655

0.27 %

Christine A. Edwards

340,920,673

97.01 %

10,508,676

2.99 %

Martin S. Eichenbaum

349,808,876

99.54 %

1,620,472

0.46 %

David Harquail

350,281,227

99.67 %

1,148,121

0.33 %

Linda S. Huber

350,224,200

99.66 %

1,205,559

0.34 %

Eric R. La Flèche

346,253,767

98.53 %

5,176,036

1.47 %

Lorraine Mitchelmore

347,954,785

99.01 %

3,474,973

0.99 %

MadhuRanganathan

318,658,988

90.68 %

32,770,815

9.32 %

Darryl White

349,208,736

99.37 %

2,221,067

0.63 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia

For News Media Inquiries: John Fenton, Toronto, john.fenton@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, Investor Relations, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956, Bill Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Bill2.Anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-announces-election-of-board-of-directors-302118761.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.