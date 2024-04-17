

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 366.5 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for a surplus of 107.4 billion yen following the upwardly revised 377.8 billion yen deficit in February (originally -379.4 billion yen).



Exports were up 7.3 percent on year to 9.469 trillion yen after adding 7.8 percent in the previous month.



Imports slumped an annual 4.9 percent to 9.103 trillion yen after rising 0.5 percent a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken