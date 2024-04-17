Spexis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Allschwil, Switzerland, April 17, 2024
Spexis announces extension of moratorium, receipt of an additional payment related to the sale of a preclinical antibiotics program and reversion of the lonodelestat license from Santhera
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, today announced that its request to extend its provisional moratorium has been granted for an additional four months by the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft. This request was made as part of Spexis' efforts to partner or divest non-core programs and assets and raise additional capital in order to eventually emerge from moratorium.
Finally, Spexis announces that Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (Pratteln, Switzerland) has terminated the February 2018 agreement wherein Spexis (formerly Polyphor) out-licensed worldwide rights of lonodelestat, its novel, inhaled neutrophil elastase inhibitor, to Santhera. Importantly, the decision to terminate the license was taken in light of Santhera's portfolio prioritization, and not as a result of any safety or efficacy data having arisen from the Phase 1a or Phase 1b studies undertaken on lonodelestat during the term of the license. All rights to lonodelestat and all data generated by Santhera on lonodelestat during the term of the license shall revert to Spexis during a brief transition period.
About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.
About Spexis' Macrocycle Platforms
Spexis possesses what we regard as some of the most distinct, highly diverse and very well characterized macrocycle libraries in the world, together with deep data on same, developed over the course of more than 25 years of research and development and significant investment. These include PEMFinder, which is comprised of peptidomimetic macrocycles, and MACROFinder, which are small molecule macrocycles. Each have distinct applications depending on the targets in question, which can be both extracelluar and intracellular targets. In addition to generating the specific OMPTA candidates described in this press release, these platforms have generated multiple other drug candidates in the Spexis pipeline, including murepavidin, balixafortide, lonodelestat and others.
In preclinical studies, lonodelestat was effective in animal models of neutrophil activation in lung tissue and of acute lung injury (ALI) [1, 2]. Currently available clinical data demonstrated that single and multiple doses (Phase 1b) of lonodelestat when administered by inhalation via an optimized eFlow® nebulizer (PARI Pharma GmbH) can lead to high drug concentrations within the lung, resulting in inhibition of hNE in sputum of patients, an enzyme associated with lung tissue inflammation [3]. The Phase 1b study further confirmed the tolerability of lonodelestat after treatment of up to four weeks in patients with CF. Lonodelestat may also show therapeutic benefit for a range of neutrophilic pulmonary diseases with high medical need such as non-CF bronchiectasis (NCFB), alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) or primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD), amongst many others.
Lonodelestat currently has EU orphan drug designations (ODD) for the treatment of CF as well as for AATD and PCD in both EU and US.
