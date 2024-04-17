

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income fell to 1.22 billion euros from last year's 1.96 billion euros. Earnings per share were 3.11 euros, down from 4.95 euros a year earlier.



Income before income taxes declined to 1.42 billion euros from 2.22 billion euros a year ago. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales, however, grew to 51 percent from prior year's 50.6%.



Net sales were 5.29 billion euros, lower than prior year's 7.24 billion euros. Sales of lithography systems were 70 units, down from prior year's 100 units.



Quarterly net bookings totalled 3.61 billion euros, down from 3.75 billion euros last year.



Further, ASML said it intends to declare a total dividend for the year 2023 of 6.10 euros per ordinary share, a 5.2% increase compared to 2022. The final dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting would be 1.75 euros per ordinary share.



Looking ahead for the second quarter, ASML expects total net sales between 5.7 billion euros and 6.2 billion euros, and a gross margin between 50% and 51%.



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect revenue to be similar to 2023.



ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said, 'Our outlook for the full year 2024 is unchanged, with the second half of the year expected to be stronger than the first half, in line with the industry's continued recovery from the downturn. We see 2024 as a transition year with continued investments in both capacity ramp and technology, to be ready for the turn in the cycle.'



