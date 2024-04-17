

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) Wednesday reported positive data from Phase 2 study of frexalimab in participants with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) at 48-weeks.



Results from the study showed that 96 percent of patients who received high-dose of frexalimab were free of Gd+ T1 lesions at week 48. Also, annualized relapse rate was low at 0.04 over the 48-week treatment period.



These data will be presented today at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2024 Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado.



Sanofi has initiated phase 3 studies of frexalimab in relapsing MS and non-relapsing secondary progressive MS.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken