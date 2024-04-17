PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) Wednesday reported positive data from Phase 2 study of frexalimab in participants with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) at 48-weeks.
Results from the study showed that 96 percent of patients who received high-dose of frexalimab were free of Gd+ T1 lesions at week 48. Also, annualized relapse rate was low at 0.04 over the 48-week treatment period.
These data will be presented today at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2024 Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado.
Sanofi has initiated phase 3 studies of frexalimab in relapsing MS and non-relapsing secondary progressive MS.
