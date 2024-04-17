

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 91.37 against the yen, from a recent 5-month low of 1.8108.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 1.0861 from a recent low of 1.0919.



The kiwi edged up to 0.5908 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent low of 0.5861.



Moving away from nearly a 5-month low of 1.8108 against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.7992.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.76 against the yen, 1.07 against the aussie, 0.61 against the greenback and 1.76 against the euro.



