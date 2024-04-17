

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L), a Dutch online food delivery platform for buyers and sellers, on Wednesday reported a decline in Gross Transactional Value or GTV and orders for the first-quarter.



In addition, the firm has reaffirmed its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance.



For the three-month period, the company posted total GTV of 6.547 billion, lesser than 6.665 billion, recorded for the same period last year.



Total orders stood at 214.2 million as against previous year's 227.8 million.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company still expects adjusted EBITDA of around 450 million euros.



