Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EAWV | ISIN: GB0033875286 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.04.2024 | 08:36
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Sale of Assets

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Sale of Assets

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

(The "Company" or "API")

17 April 2024

Further asset disposals

abrdn Property Income Trust ("API") has completed on the sale of two assets for a combined price of £13.2m, reflecting a 1.5% premium to the December 2023 valuation.

Unit 4, Monkton Business Park in Hebburn is a single-let industrial unit let to Hitachi Construction Machinery Limited. The sale follows completion of the asset management business plan with a regear of the lease completed last year. The property was sold for £5.3m which is a 6% premium to the December 2023 valuation.

The sale of King's Business Park, Bristol completed for £7.9m reflecting a 1.25% discount to the December 2023 valuation. The multi-let industrial estate has an average unexpired term of just under two years, and the sale price reflects a net initial yield of 5.5%.

Mark Blyth, Deputy Fund Manager of API commented: "Following on from the two sales last month, we're pleased to have completed these further disposals at Hebburn and Bristol at a premium to the December valuation. As with the previous sales, the proceeds will be used to pay down the Company's Rolling Credit Facility."

All Enquiries:

Jason Baggaley - Real Estate Fund Manager, abrdn

Tel: 07801 039463 or jason.baggaley@abrdn.com

Mark Blyth - Real Estate Deputy Fund Manager, abrdn

Tel: 07703 695490 or mark.blyth@abrdn.com


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.