

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Wednesday announced positive data from the ZOSTER-049 long-term follow-up phase III trial of its shingles vaccine, Shingrix.



Final data from ZOSTER-049 study showed 79.7 percent vaccine efficacy in adults aged 50 years or more, within the period from year six to year 11 after vaccination. Vaccine efficacy remained high at 82.0 percent at year 11 after initial vaccination.



Further, no new safety concerns were identified during the follow-up period.



